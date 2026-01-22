Colonel's Clash: Family Feud Leads to Assault Allegations

A tense family dispute took a dramatic turn in Mumbai's Bandra area this week, as a retired Army colonel filed a police complaint against his son-in-law.

The altercation, which involved allegations of assault and theft, unfolded at St Andrews College, where Amrit Pal Singh was attending an event with his granddaughter.

According to Singh, his son-in-law, Sarthak Zohar, attacked him following a disagreement about meeting the child, leading to further legal proceedings amid their ongoing Supreme Court case.

