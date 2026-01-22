Colonel's Clash: Family Feud Leads to Assault Allegations
A retired Army colonel, Amrit Pal Singh, accused his son-in-law, Sarthak Zohar, of assault and phone theft in Mumbai. The incident occurred during a meeting for Singh’s granddaughter. The dispute is linked to ongoing matrimonial proceedings between Singh's daughter and Zohar in the Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A tense family dispute took a dramatic turn in Mumbai's Bandra area this week, as a retired Army colonel filed a police complaint against his son-in-law.
The altercation, which involved allegations of assault and theft, unfolded at St Andrews College, where Amrit Pal Singh was attending an event with his granddaughter.
According to Singh, his son-in-law, Sarthak Zohar, attacked him following a disagreement about meeting the child, leading to further legal proceedings amid their ongoing Supreme Court case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana relaxes age criteria for police constable exam, unveils education initiatives
Swift Action: Delhi Police Saves Life via Social Media Alert
Baramulla Police Unravel Major Drug Bust
Nepal Police Gears Up for Secure Elections with Cyber and On-Ground Measures
Czech Police Detain Suspect with Alleged Ties to Chinese Intelligence