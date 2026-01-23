Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

The University of Delhi has approved the establishment of a new Department of Medical Genetics at Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital, as announced by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. This department aims to bolster clinical genetics and precision medicine through two DM seats.

Delhi's commitment to healthcare innovation marks a significant leap towards precision and preventive medicine, highlighted by the launch of this department. It focuses on genetic disorders across all life stages, utilizing advanced diagnostics and gene-based treatments to transform public health services in the national capital.

With support from key medical disciplines and initiatives like cancer genetics, the department, inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, represents a move towards integrating cutting-edge genetic therapies in public healthcare. Meanwhile, a related blood donation event celebrated civic spirit and emphasized road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)