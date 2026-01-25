Bill Foege: The Pioneer Behind Smallpox Eradication

Dr. William Foege, celebrated for his monumental role in eradicating smallpox, has passed away at age 89. Foege co-founded the Task Force for Global Health and served as CDC director, leaving an indelible mark on public health.

His pioneering 'ring containment' strategy, developed in Nigeria, was crucial in eliminating the disease. Under his leadership, smallpox was declared eradicated globally in 1980, saving countless lives.

Foege's remarkable career included key roles at The Carter Center and the Gates Foundation. He received the Medal of Freedom in 2012, with accolades likening him to 'the Father of Global Health'.

(With inputs from agencies.)