Left Menu

Bill Foege: The Pioneer Behind Smallpox Eradication

Dr. William Foege, a towering figure in public health, led efforts that resulted in the eradication of smallpox. Known for his 'ring containment' strategy developed in Nigeria, Foege's work saved millions of lives. He later directed the CDC and held other key roles advancing global health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:54 IST
Bill Foege: The Pioneer Behind Smallpox Eradication
  • Country:
  • United States

Dr. William Foege, celebrated for his monumental role in eradicating smallpox, has passed away at age 89. Foege co-founded the Task Force for Global Health and served as CDC director, leaving an indelible mark on public health.

His pioneering 'ring containment' strategy, developed in Nigeria, was crucial in eliminating the disease. Under his leadership, smallpox was declared eradicated globally in 1980, saving countless lives.

Foege's remarkable career included key roles at The Carter Center and the Gates Foundation. He received the Medal of Freedom in 2012, with accolades likening him to 'the Father of Global Health'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026