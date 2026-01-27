Tragedy in Bulandshahr: Newborn's Death Sparks Manhunt for Accused

In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr, a newborn's life was cut short during a delivery embroiled in complications and alleged malpractice. The disturbing case involves an ASHA worker and a midwife who reportedly pushed the birth despite evident risks.

The father, Jhamman, reported that despite his wife's labor complications, the accused opted to deliver the baby instead of seeking a hospital's assistance. The situation took a grievous turn when they allegedly ended up severing the baby's head.

Following the tragic delivery, the ASHA worker and the midwife absconded, leaving the mother in a critical state. Authorities have launched a search for the accused as the mother receives medical attention in Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)