Tragedy in Bulandshahr: Newborn's Death Sparks Manhunt for Accused
A newborn died during a forced delivery in Bulandshahr, with complications allegedly mishandled by an ASHA worker and a midwife. The baby's head was severed, and the accused are now on the run. The mother, in critical condition, is receiving treatment. A police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Bulandshahr, a newborn's life was cut short during a delivery embroiled in complications and alleged malpractice. The disturbing case involves an ASHA worker and a midwife who reportedly pushed the birth despite evident risks.
The father, Jhamman, reported that despite his wife's labor complications, the accused opted to deliver the baby instead of seeking a hospital's assistance. The situation took a grievous turn when they allegedly ended up severing the baby's head.
Following the tragic delivery, the ASHA worker and the midwife absconded, leaving the mother in a critical state. Authorities have launched a search for the accused as the mother receives medical attention in Meerut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- newborn
- delivery
- tragedy
- ASHA worker
- midwife
- complications
- Bulandshahr
- police
- maternity
- healthcare