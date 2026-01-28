Punjab's Health Scheme Under Financial Scrutiny

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has openly criticized the AAP government in Punjab regarding its 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'. He raised concerns about the scheme's funding, highlighting the state's precarious financial condition and substantial outstanding debt.

Chugh dubbed the scheme a 'blatant lie' and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government of misleading the public. The health scheme promises free cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, benefiting all 65 lakh families in Punjab.

Despite claiming it as a 'Sehat Kranti', or health revolution, Chugh noted the lack of tangible progress four years into the AAP administration's tenure. With an empty exchequer and excessive public debt, he questioned the funding, arguing the state's budget and provisions appear unrealistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)