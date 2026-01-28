Left Menu

Punjab's Health Scheme Under Financial Scrutiny

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizes Punjab's AAP government over the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'. He questions its feasibility due to Punjab's financial woes and claims the cashless medical treatment promise is misleading. Chugh doubts state funding and calls the health scheme a rhetorical move lacking true implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:30 IST
Punjab's Health Scheme Under Financial Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has openly criticized the AAP government in Punjab regarding its 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'. He raised concerns about the scheme's funding, highlighting the state's precarious financial condition and substantial outstanding debt.

Chugh dubbed the scheme a 'blatant lie' and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government of misleading the public. The health scheme promises free cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, benefiting all 65 lakh families in Punjab.

Despite claiming it as a 'Sehat Kranti', or health revolution, Chugh noted the lack of tangible progress four years into the AAP administration's tenure. With an empty exchequer and excessive public debt, he questioned the funding, arguing the state's budget and provisions appear unrealistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026