AstraZeneca's $15 Billion Investment Boosts UK-China Ties
AstraZeneca announced a $15 billion investment in China through 2030 to enhance medicine manufacturing and R&D. The move aligns with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing, aiming to bolster UK-China relations. This marks AstraZeneca's largest investment in China, focusing on therapeutic advancements and expanding its workforce.
AstraZeneca, the UK pharmaceutical giant, will inject $15 billion into China's economy by 2030. This ambitious commitment, coinciding with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing, aims to expand the company's footprints in drug manufacturing and research and development.
This substantial investment is touted as the visit's highlight, signifying a strategic move to fortify UK-China economic relations amidst diplomatic tensions with Washington. AstraZeneca plans to leverage China's expertise in emerging therapeutic fields like cell therapy and radioconjugates.
The initiative underscores AstraZeneca's largest commitment in China, where it has been active for over three decades. With significant contributions already in place, including a $2.5 billion R&D hub in Beijing, the company seeks to advance its expansive partnerships with Chinese biotech innovators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
