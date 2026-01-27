India-EU FTA: A New Horizon for Global Collaboration
Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal enthusiastically supports the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasizing its potential to foster cross-border innovation and investment. With unprecedented trade access for India, the FTA promises to expand digital infrastructure collaborations and market opportunities, reinforcing strategic ties in a shifting global economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal expressed confidence in the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), highlighting its potential to enhance digital infrastructure and space connectivity collaborations, as well as providing European investors a promising chance to innovate and expand alongside India for global markets.
The FTA marks a significant milestone in India-EU relations, resulting in increased opportunities for Indian companies like Airtel to invest in Europe's digital infrastructure. The agreement is set to unlock substantial trade and innovation potential, covering an expansive market valued at over USD 24 trillion, and expanding market access for 99% of Indian exports.
Mittal noted that the FTA reflects decisive leadership from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European leaders, signaling trust and stability in a changing economic order. He commended the partnership's reinforcement and congratulated the leaders and citizens of both regions on this transformative agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
