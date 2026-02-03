Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Foreign Nationals Arrested in Iran Amid Protests

Iranian authorities arrested 139 foreign nationals in Yazd for their alleged involvement in protests. The demonstrations started over economic concerns but escalated into political dissent, resulting in a violent government crackdown. Iranian officials blame foreign influence for unrest and promise severe penalties for those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:33 IST
Tensions Rise: Foreign Nationals Arrested in Iran Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In recent developments, Iranian police have detained 139 foreign nationals in the central province of Yazd, alleging their involvement in ongoing protests. This information comes via the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which noted that the protests began due to economic grievances before morphing into broader political dissent.

Authorities report that these demonstrations, initially sparked by economic challenges in December, quickly escalated. The Iranian government accuses foreign entities of inciting the unrest, citing a history of foreign involvement as a catalyst. The official death toll from the protests stands at over 3,000, although rights groups believe the number is higher.

Officials claim the arrested foreign nationals actively participated in organizing and inciting the protests, with some allegedly communicating with overseas networks. Iran's judiciary has warned of severe repercussions for detainees implicated in violent actions during the unrest.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026