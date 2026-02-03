Tensions Rise: Foreign Nationals Arrested in Iran Amid Protests
Iranian authorities arrested 139 foreign nationals in Yazd for their alleged involvement in protests. The demonstrations started over economic concerns but escalated into political dissent, resulting in a violent government crackdown. Iranian officials blame foreign influence for unrest and promise severe penalties for those involved.
In recent developments, Iranian police have detained 139 foreign nationals in the central province of Yazd, alleging their involvement in ongoing protests. This information comes via the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which noted that the protests began due to economic grievances before morphing into broader political dissent.
Authorities report that these demonstrations, initially sparked by economic challenges in December, quickly escalated. The Iranian government accuses foreign entities of inciting the unrest, citing a history of foreign involvement as a catalyst. The official death toll from the protests stands at over 3,000, although rights groups believe the number is higher.
Officials claim the arrested foreign nationals actively participated in organizing and inciting the protests, with some allegedly communicating with overseas networks. Iran's judiciary has warned of severe repercussions for detainees implicated in violent actions during the unrest.
