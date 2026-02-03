Tensions Rise: Foreign Nationals Arrested in Iran Amid Protests

In recent developments, Iranian police have detained 139 foreign nationals in the central province of Yazd, alleging their involvement in ongoing protests. This information comes via the semi-official Tasnim news agency, which noted that the protests began due to economic grievances before morphing into broader political dissent.

Authorities report that these demonstrations, initially sparked by economic challenges in December, quickly escalated. The Iranian government accuses foreign entities of inciting the unrest, citing a history of foreign involvement as a catalyst. The official death toll from the protests stands at over 3,000, although rights groups believe the number is higher.

Officials claim the arrested foreign nationals actively participated in organizing and inciting the protests, with some allegedly communicating with overseas networks. Iran's judiciary has warned of severe repercussions for detainees implicated in violent actions during the unrest.