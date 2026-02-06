Left Menu

Financial and Criminal Turmoil at R G Kar Medical College Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate has submitted chargesheets for alleged money laundering linked to financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal, is a key accused. The ED's actions follow CBI's probe orders by the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:17 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a comprehensive chargesheet on Friday, unveiling alleged money laundering linked to financial misconduct at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. This development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into irregular activities at the state-run facility.

Among those accused is Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, who has been in judicial remand following his arrest by the CBI on financial misconduct charges. The ED's chargesheet, submitted to a special court, highlights the intricate web of financial anomalies during Ghosh's tenure, corroborating the CBI's findings.

This probe gained momentum after Akhtar Ali, a previous official at the hospital, called for a CBI investigation into the irregularities, a request sanctioned by the Calcutta High Court and upheld by the Supreme Court. The case also unveils darker events, including a trainee doctor's tragic fate, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

