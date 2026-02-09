Assam Pioneers AI-Enabled Healthcare with World's First Contactless Monitoring System

In a groundbreaking move for India's healthcare sector, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd has installed an AI-powered contactless remote patient monitoring system at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam.

Inaugurated by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, this initiative marks a significant leap forward in public healthcare, enabling continuous, contactless patient monitoring that enhances safety and clinical efficacy.

Assam sets a precedent as the first Indian state to operationalize an AI-driven model in public healthcare, aiming to replicate this success across India, modernizing the healthcare ecosystem with cutting-edge technology.