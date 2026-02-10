Left Menu

Apprehensions Arise Over Crow Deaths in Vedasandur

Residents of Vedasandur express concerns over recent crow deaths, fearing a possible bird flu outbreak. However, a health official clarifies that the number is not as high as reported, with only six to seven crows dying on a single day. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:47 IST
Apprehensions Arise Over Crow Deaths in Vedasandur
  • India

Residents of Vedasandur in the district have voiced concerns over reports of crow deaths, sparking fears of a potential bird flu outbreak. However, health officials assure that the number of deaths is not as high as media reports suggest, seeking to alleviate public apprehension.

On February 8 alone, there were reports of six to seven crow deaths, prompting anxious moments for locals. The region, home to age-old trees and a variety of bird species, brings concerns about avian flu transmission, although officials remain vigilant.

Tamil Nadu government has heightened alert levels regarding the reported occurrences, instructing the Department of Animal Husbandry to intensify surveillance. Public Health Director Dr. A Somasundaram emphasized the importance of adhering to strict safety protocols to prevent any possible outbreak.

