Inspiring Organ Donation: A Toddler's Legacy

A 10-month-old girl from Kerala became the state's youngest organ donor after brain death. Despite their grief, her parents consented to donate her organs. Coordinated by K-SOTTO, the donation saved multiple lives, showcasing a rare act of compassion in tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:48 IST
A 10-month-old girl from Kerala, Aalin Sherin Abraham, has become the youngest organ donor in the state, as her parents consented to donate her organs following brain death. This magnanimous decision came after the toddler was critically injured in a road accident earlier in February, the officials reported on Friday.

According to a statement from Amrita Hospital, despite intensive efforts by the medical team, the child's brain death was confirmed on Thursday afternoon. The organ donation was meticulously coordinated with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), demonstrating exemplary coordination among healthcare facilities.

In a conscientious feat, her heart valve was sent to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute, her liver to KIMS Hospital, and her kidneys to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. The decision to donate was described by doctors as a profound and inspiring gesture, reflecting the unwavering human spirit in adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

