AI Revolution in Health: Enhancing Care Without Replacing Human Touch
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 highlights AI's role in enhancing healthcare efficiency without replacing the physician-patient relationship. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasizes AI's potential in strengthening digital health systems, while Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal underscores the importance of data governance and interoperability in AI deployment.
- Country:
- India
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava presented the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, emphasizing its potential to alleviate workforce burdens while reinforcing the physician-patient relationship.
Srivastava highlighted the evolution of India's health ecosystem into a nationally interoperable digital platform. Key advancements include the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which connects millions of health records, facilitating telemedicine via E-Sanjeevani.
Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal of the National Health Authority stressed AI's ability to enhance decision-making in healthcare and underscored the need for strong data governance. The summit aims to foster collaborations, with a keen eye on inclusive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pioneering Global AI Cooperation in the Global South
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pioneering AI's Global Future
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins at Bharat Mandapam, Marking Global South First
Harnessing AI's Power to Transform Generations: Insights from the India AI Impact Summit 2026
Five Indian Startups to Showcase AI-Gaming Breakthroughs at India AI Impact Summit 2026