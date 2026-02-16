Pioneering AI Initiatives: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape

Union Health Minister J P Nadda unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives at the India AI Summit: the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH).

The SAHI framework is set to guide the adoption of artificial intelligence within the healthcare sector, ensuring the integration is safe, ethical, evidence-based, and inclusive. It is designed to steer strategic decisions on governance, data management, validation, and the deployment of AI solutions, while aligning with public health priorities.

Developed by IIT Kanpur alongside the National Health Authority, the BODH platform serves as a benchmarking tool, allowing rigorous evaluation of AI models through diverse health data while maintaining privacy. Both initiatives collectively enhance trust, quality, and transparency, driving India toward a competitive health-AI ecosystem.

