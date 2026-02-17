Left Menu

Tragic End: Dermatologist's Sudden Demise Shocks Community

Dr. Ashok Kumar Meena, a 35-year-old dermatologist at a government hospital in Ajmer, has died by suicide. His body was discovered at his residence after hospital staff forced entry. Dr. Meena had taken sick leave and released a concerning WhatsApp status prior to his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:30 IST
Tragic End: Dermatologist's Sudden Demise Shocks Community
Dermatologist
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has left the medical community in shock, Dr. Ashok Kumar Meena, a 35-year-old dermatologist, was found dead at his government-provided home in Kekri, Ajmer. Authorities confirmed that Dr. Meena ended his life by hanging on Tuesday.

Dr. Meena, originally from Tonk district, had been working at the local hospital for the past year. His body was discovered after hospital staff, alarmed when he missed his scheduled shift and did not answer calls, forced entry with local assistance.

Earlier, Dr. Meena took medical leave, expressing his unavailability on social media. His sudden death is under police investigation, and his body has been transferred to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
2
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
3
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
4
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026