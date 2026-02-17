Tragic End: Dermatologist's Sudden Demise Shocks Community

In a tragic incident that has left the medical community in shock, Dr. Ashok Kumar Meena, a 35-year-old dermatologist, was found dead at his government-provided home in Kekri, Ajmer. Authorities confirmed that Dr. Meena ended his life by hanging on Tuesday.

Dr. Meena, originally from Tonk district, had been working at the local hospital for the past year. His body was discovered after hospital staff, alarmed when he missed his scheduled shift and did not answer calls, forced entry with local assistance.

Earlier, Dr. Meena took medical leave, expressing his unavailability on social media. His sudden death is under police investigation, and his body has been transferred to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

