Bihar to Boost Biomedical Waste Facilities

Bihar is set to enhance its biomedical waste management infrastructure, as the state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey commits to establishing more disposal centers. This was revealed during a Council session where independent MLC Maheshwar Singh raised concerns over the current state of waste management.

With Bihar generating about 28,000 kilograms of biomedical waste daily, the existing four facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya are deemed inadequate. This inadequacy leads to improper disposal practices, such as roadside dumping, posing severe public health risks.

Minister Pandey reassured the Council that the Health Department is prioritizing the expansion of biomedical waste facilities to ensure safe and effective waste management, alleviating potential environmental and health hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)