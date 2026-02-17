Left Menu

Bihar to Boost Biomedical Waste Facilities

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced plans to expand the state's biomedical waste disposal facilities. Currently, four centers handle the state's daily 28,000 kg of waste, which is insufficient. Expanding facilities aims to prevent roadside waste dumping, which poses a threat to public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:55 IST
Bihar to Boost Biomedical Waste Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is set to enhance its biomedical waste management infrastructure, as the state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey commits to establishing more disposal centers. This was revealed during a Council session where independent MLC Maheshwar Singh raised concerns over the current state of waste management.

With Bihar generating about 28,000 kilograms of biomedical waste daily, the existing four facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya are deemed inadequate. This inadequacy leads to improper disposal practices, such as roadside dumping, posing severe public health risks.

Minister Pandey reassured the Council that the Health Department is prioritizing the expansion of biomedical waste facilities to ensure safe and effective waste management, alleviating potential environmental and health hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
2
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
3
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
4
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026