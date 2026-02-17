Bihar to Boost Biomedical Waste Facilities
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced plans to expand the state's biomedical waste disposal facilities. Currently, four centers handle the state's daily 28,000 kg of waste, which is insufficient. Expanding facilities aims to prevent roadside waste dumping, which poses a threat to public health.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is set to enhance its biomedical waste management infrastructure, as the state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey commits to establishing more disposal centers. This was revealed during a Council session where independent MLC Maheshwar Singh raised concerns over the current state of waste management.
With Bihar generating about 28,000 kilograms of biomedical waste daily, the existing four facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya are deemed inadequate. This inadequacy leads to improper disposal practices, such as roadside dumping, posing severe public health risks.
Minister Pandey reassured the Council that the Health Department is prioritizing the expansion of biomedical waste facilities to ensure safe and effective waste management, alleviating potential environmental and health hazards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Emerging as Game-Changer for Public Health: Anupriya Patel at AI Impact Summit
The Melting Heart of Greenland: Climate Change's Impact on Culture and Environment
NGT Greenlights Strategic Great Nicobar Port Project Amid Environmental Safeguards
Youth Urged to Lead in Global Environmental Efforts
NGT Upholds Great Nicobar Project With Strict Environmental Conditions