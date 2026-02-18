Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Pioneers Cancer Control Strategy with National Collaboration

The Jammu and Kashmir government is creating a cancer control strategy, partnering with NITI Aayog, ICMR, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. The plan focuses on prevention, early diagnosis, research, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure. Key initiatives include a cancer registry, training programs, and collaborations to enhance cancer care in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:07 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government is working on a comprehensive cancer control strategy for the Union Territory in partnership with NITI Aayog, ICMR, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Punjab, officials reported.

This initiative aims to construct a structured and coordinated framework for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, palliative care, and research across the region. Central to this plan is the implementation of a population-based cancer registry to facilitate evidence-based planning, enhance surveillance, and improve cancer management, officials stated.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Health and Medical Education Secretary Abid Rasheed Shah, discussions centered on creating a strategic framework for cancer care. The meeting highlighted the necessity of a well-defined roadmap to tackle the rising cancer burden, including strengthening facilities, bridging manpower gaps, promoting research, and expanding palliative care services. A detailed gap analysis across medical colleges and hospitals was also advocated.

