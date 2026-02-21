Left Menu

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have uncovered a major egg-donation racket exploiting underprivileged women. Three women are arrested for illegally trading eggs, extracting them from poor women for financial gain. Fake documents and hormonal treatments were discovered, threatening the health and rights of victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:08 IST
In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have dismantled a burgeoning egg-donation racket, which preyed upon impoverished women. Officials disclosed the arrest of three women alleged to be key players in the illegal trade.

Spanning residential enclaves and medical facilities in Joveli, Badlapur East, the illicit operation, with estimated profits running into crores, surfaced following a tip-off from an exploited victim. Dr. Jyotsna Sawant from Thane Sub-District Hospital was instrumental in initiating a raid, which uncovered a trove of fraudulent documents and records of financial exchanges.

Investigators revealed the harrowing process victims underwent: hormonal injections to stimulate egg production, followed by the surgical extraction and sale of eggs at substantial profits. Police suspect more than 20 women have fallen prey to this racket, prompting inquiries into the involvement of IVF centers, doctors, and hospitals, with high-profile figures potentially being implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

