Canada Pledges C$300 Million Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Sanctions on Russian Vessels

Canada is bolstering its support for Ukraine through a fresh C$300 million military aid commitment, as reported by Defence Minister David McGuinty on Tuesday. The announcement came with the news of sanctions on 100 vessels affiliated with Russia's shadow fleet.

This new allocation is part of a broader C$2 billion aid package, which was initially outlined in last November's budget. Canada continues to fortify its stance amid rising tensions and geopolitical challenges against Russia.

The conversion rate at the time placed the military aid's dollar value at around $220 million. These moves signify Canada's ongoing commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

