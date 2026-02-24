Left Menu

Canada Pledges C$300 Million Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Sanctions on Russian Vessels

Canada has announced a new military aid package worth C$300 million to support Ukraine, alongside imposing sanctions on 100 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, as part of its larger C$2 billion aid plan. This move was revealed by Defence Minister David McGuinty and reflects ongoing tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:51 IST
Canada Pledges C$300 Million Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Sanctions on Russian Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is bolstering its support for Ukraine through a fresh C$300 million military aid commitment, as reported by Defence Minister David McGuinty on Tuesday. The announcement came with the news of sanctions on 100 vessels affiliated with Russia's shadow fleet.

This new allocation is part of a broader C$2 billion aid package, which was initially outlined in last November's budget. Canada continues to fortify its stance amid rising tensions and geopolitical challenges against Russia.

The conversion rate at the time placed the military aid's dollar value at around $220 million. These moves signify Canada's ongoing commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

 India
2
Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

 India
3
Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

 Russian Federation
4
Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026