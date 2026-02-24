Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

An air ambulance crash near Simaria, Jharkhand, has resulted in the death of all seven people on board. The tragedy has deeply impacted the families of the victims, prompting state officials to express condolences and promise support. The crash highlights issues with local healthcare infrastructure.

The grief enveloping the families of seven individuals who perished in an air ambulance crash in Jharkhand was palpable as the bodies were cremated. The incident unfolded as the Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, crashed near Simaria, Chatra district, en route to Delhi with a patient from Ranchi.

The victims included pilots Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Captain Savrajdeep Singh, patient Sanjay Kumar alongside his sister Archana Devi, Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, para-medical staff Sachin Kumar Mishra, and attendant Dhruv Kumar. Their bereaved families struggled with immense loss, compounded by financial strains and systemic health infrastructure challenges.

Jharkhand state's officials, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, pledged support to affected families while ordering an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash. Health Minister Irfan Ansari promised inquiries into the flight's permissions amid poor weather conditions.

