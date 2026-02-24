Hope for Revival: President Murmu's Visit to Buldhana Sparks Health Sector Optimism

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal voiced optimism regarding the improvement of healthcare centers in Buldhana following President Droupadi Murmu's forthcoming visit. Currently, the AYUSH department's 70 facilities remain non-functional, plagued by inadequate funding and lack of staff.

President Murmu is set to inaugurate the National Arogya Fair and visit Nagpur for launching the Brahma Kumaris' campaign. Sapkal criticized the state AYUSH department for its negligence and called for immediate action post the President's visit.

A major health crisis has been reported in Shegaon, Buldhana, attributed to contaminated ration food, causing acute hair and nail loss. Accusations of a cover-up ensue as Sapkal stresses the urgent need for healthcare operations and accountability in malnutrition and health incidents.

