Milk Scandal Unfolds: Acute Renal Failure Cases Spark Statewide Crackdown

The Andhra Pradesh government has ramped up surveillance and enforcement measures statewide following reports of acute renal failure cases in East Godavari, attributed to adulterated milk. Five deaths and several hospitalizations in Rajamahendravaram prompted swift action and comprehensive inspections.

According to preliminary epidemiological investigations, contaminated milk is suspected to be the source of exposure. The government has launched inspection drives at milk sales and storage centers, collecting approximately 150 samples for laboratory analysis from various locations.

Instances of substandard milk and milk products have been discovered, and strict penalties are promised against perpetrators. Food safety officials utilize advanced testing kits to detect adulterants, ensuring public safety through ongoing inspections targeting milk distributed in cans and loose form.