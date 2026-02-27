Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

Barcelona has taken a pioneering step in elder care by deploying 600 robots across the city to assist its ageing population. These machines, integral to a government pilot project, help elderly residents with daily reminders and emergency alerts.

Marta Villanueva Cendán, a councillor for the municipal council, stated that the aim is to improve tele-assistance for those in early stages of cognitive decline, thereby easing the burden on Spain's over-stretched care sector. This initiative has been made possible through a 3.8 million euro grant from the European Union's COVID recovery funds.

The robots, created by Misty Robotics and distributed by Grup Saltó, offer a range of functionalities from reminders for medication to providing entertainment options. As Spain grapples with a low birth rate and high life expectancy, such technological interventions could become pivotal in elder care management.

