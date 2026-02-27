Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care
Barcelona is using 600 robots to aid elderly citizens, reminding them of medical duties and providing companionship. These robots, part of an EU-supported project, aim to enhance elder care amidst Spain's ageing population crisis. Developed by Misty Robotics, these units also alert social workers to emergencies.
Barcelona has taken a pioneering step in elder care by deploying 600 robots across the city to assist its ageing population. These machines, integral to a government pilot project, help elderly residents with daily reminders and emergency alerts.
Marta Villanueva Cendán, a councillor for the municipal council, stated that the aim is to improve tele-assistance for those in early stages of cognitive decline, thereby easing the burden on Spain's over-stretched care sector. This initiative has been made possible through a 3.8 million euro grant from the European Union's COVID recovery funds.
The robots, created by Misty Robotics and distributed by Grup Saltó, offer a range of functionalities from reminders for medication to providing entertainment options. As Spain grapples with a low birth rate and high life expectancy, such technological interventions could become pivotal in elder care management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
King Harald V of Norway Discharged After Treatment in Spain
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos
Yolanda Diaz Steps Back: Electoral Implications for Spain's Left
The Infamous Legacy of Antonio Tejero: Spain's Unyielding Francoist
Norway's Monarch Hospitalized in Spain: King Harald's Health Watch