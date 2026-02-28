Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran's Supreme Leader Relocated Amid Pre-emptive Strikes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a secure location outside Tehran amidst reports of Israel's pre-emptive attacks on Iran. Multiple explosions have been reported in Tehran, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:28 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been relocated to a secure location outside of Tehran, sources reveal.

The move comes in the wake of reports from Israel claiming it has launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran on Saturday.

The pre-emptive strikes, marked by multiple explosions in Tehran, highlight the deepening conflict in the region.

