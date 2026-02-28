Tensions Escalate: Iran's Supreme Leader Relocated Amid Pre-emptive Strikes
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a secure location outside Tehran amidst reports of Israel's pre-emptive attacks on Iran. Multiple explosions have been reported in Tehran, escalating tensions in the region.
Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been relocated to a secure location outside of Tehran, sources reveal.
The move comes in the wake of reports from Israel claiming it has launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran on Saturday.
The pre-emptive strikes, marked by multiple explosions in Tehran, highlight the deepening conflict in the region.
More explosions rock Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP citing witnesses.
Tehran Explosion Raises Tensions Amid Nuclear Dispute