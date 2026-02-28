India Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination for Teen Girls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, targeting 14-year-old girls across India, from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The initiative, inaugurated at a programme in Kayad, Ajmer, aims to combat cervical cancer with the use of the 'Gardasil 4' vaccine. Modi engaged with beneficiaries during the event.

The Union Health Ministry announced that the single-dose vaccine will be administered at various government health facilities nationwide, providing protection against HPV types responsible for cervical cancer.