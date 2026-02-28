Left Menu

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom: A Grand Commemoration in Navi Mumbai

The 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event in Navi Mumbai honors the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The Maharashtra government anticipates over 15 lakh attendees. Notable figures like Amit Shah and Chief Minister Fadnavis are expected. Aimed at cultural and religious harmony, the event includes traditional dances, medical camps, and extensive security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:40 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom: A Grand Commemoration in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration began with grandeur on Saturday in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, hosted by the Maharashtra government. The event marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and expects over 15 lakh devotees over two days.

Notable attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expected on Sunday, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The first day included a langar and a health camp, while Banjara women added cultural zest with traditional dances.

State agencies collaborated extensively for smooth execution, with seating, traffic, and security measures carefully planned, ensuring a seamless experience. The event emphasizes unity in cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
2
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global
3
AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

 India
4
Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026