Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom: A Grand Commemoration in Navi Mumbai
The 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event in Navi Mumbai honors the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The Maharashtra government anticipates over 15 lakh attendees. Notable figures like Amit Shah and Chief Minister Fadnavis are expected. Aimed at cultural and religious harmony, the event includes traditional dances, medical camps, and extensive security measures.
The 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration began with grandeur on Saturday in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, hosted by the Maharashtra government. The event marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and expects over 15 lakh devotees over two days.
Notable attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expected on Sunday, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The first day included a langar and a health camp, while Banjara women added cultural zest with traditional dances.
State agencies collaborated extensively for smooth execution, with seating, traffic, and security measures carefully planned, ensuring a seamless experience. The event emphasizes unity in cultural diversity.
