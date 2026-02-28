Groundbreaking Pupilloplasty Restores Vision in Central India

A 67-year-old woman in Kota has regained her vision following a pioneering pupilloplasty surgery, local authorities reported on Saturday. The procedure, conducted by medical experts Dr. Arnav Singh Saroya and Dr. JS Saroya, marked a first for central India.

The 20-minute surgery at a private hospital restored the woman's eyesight from mere light perception to 6/24, enabling her to distinguish colors. The patient, Motiya Bai from Bundi district, had lost her vision post-cataract surgery over two years ago.

Pupilloplasty is a micro-surgical procedure aimed at reshaping the pupil to improve visual clarity. Experts advocate for public awareness of such advancements in healthcare, underscoring the potential for significant improvements in patients' quality of life.

