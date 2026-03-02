Haryana's Bold Move: Modernizing Policing and Enhancing Youth Opportunities
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a comprehensive modernization plan for police equipment and infrastructure, including body cameras and new police stations. The budget also focuses on youth empowerment, with initiatives in language training and global employment opportunities. A focus on de-addiction and upgraded jail facilities were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed plans to modernize police operations by equipping officers with body cameras as part of the 2026-27 budget, presented on Monday.
The initiative encompasses the establishment of new women and cybercrime police stations and the formation of an Anti-Terrorist Squad to bolster security. Additionally, the old Punjab Police Rules will give way to the modern Haryana Police Rules, emphasizing a citizen-centric approach.
The budget also prioritizes youth opportunities with a language training scheme and assistance for global employment. In a move to tackle addiction, a de-addiction center will open under a PPP model, alongside educational initiatives to support families affected by drug issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)