Haryana's Bold Move: Modernizing Policing and Enhancing Youth Opportunities

In a significant announcement, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed plans to modernize police operations by equipping officers with body cameras as part of the 2026-27 budget, presented on Monday.

The initiative encompasses the establishment of new women and cybercrime police stations and the formation of an Anti-Terrorist Squad to bolster security. Additionally, the old Punjab Police Rules will give way to the modern Haryana Police Rules, emphasizing a citizen-centric approach.

The budget also prioritizes youth opportunities with a language training scheme and assistance for global employment. In a move to tackle addiction, a de-addiction center will open under a PPP model, alongside educational initiatives to support families affected by drug issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)