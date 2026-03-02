Left Menu

Nepal's Silence Period Initiates Countdown to General Elections

Nepal's electioneering activities ceased at midnight as the silence period commenced before the March 5 general elections. This phase restricts any campaigning or voter solicitation. Over 1.89 million voters will choose among 3,424 FPTP and 3,213 proportional representation candidates, determining Nepal's House of Representatives' 275 members.

Updated: 02-03-2026 22:49 IST

Electoral campaigning in Nepal concluded at midnight, marking the onset of the silence period ahead of the general elections on March 5. During this time, political activities such as campaigning and door-to-door visits are strictly prohibited. Parties and candidates rushed to connect with voters before the restrictions took effect.

According to the Election Commission of Nepal, this silence period will last until the polls close. Voting is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm on the designated election day, allowing over 1.89 million eligible citizens to cast their votes.

The election sees 3,424 candidates vying under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system and 3,213 candidates under the proportional representation framework. Of the 275 House members, 165 will be directly elected while 110 will be selected through proportional representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

