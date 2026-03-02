Left Menu

NATO Chief Applauds U.S.-Israeli Actions Against Iran

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has endorsed U.S. and Israeli efforts to curb Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. He emphasized that while NATO supports these actions, there are no plans for the alliance to become directly involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:50 IST
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte lauded the military initiatives taken by the United States and Israel against Iran, which aim to curb Tehran's pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

During an interview with Germany's ARD television in Brussels, Rutte stated, "It's really important what the U.S. is doing here, together with Israel, because it is taking out, degrading the capacity of Iran to get its hands on nuclear capability, the ballistic missile capability."

Rutte clarified that NATO would not be directly involved in these efforts, but individual allies might assist as needed. "There are absolutely no plans whatever for NATO to get dragged into this or being part of it, other than individual allies doing what they can to enable what the Americans are doing together with Israel," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

