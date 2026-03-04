Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

A shocking incident unfolded in Meerut when Giri Prasad, a 29-year-old medical student, was discovered dead in his rented home. The young doctor, originally hailing from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, was in the midst of his MD program at a local medical college.

The police were alerted by one of Prasad's classmates, who found him hanging in his room in Gokuldham Colony. Law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene, removed the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination as they conduct further investigations into the suspected suicide.

The local SHO, Joginder Kumar, indicated that initial assessments suggest suicide as the cause, pending the autopsy report for confirmation. Prasad's family has been informed and is making their way to Meerut.

