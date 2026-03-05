U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Growth
The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict poses a risk to global economic growth, warns EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. While the immediate impact seems limited, the situation is volatile, especially impacting energy prices and regional stability, with Lebanon being particularly affected.
The escalating U.S.-Iran conflict threatens global economic stability, according to Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In an interview with Reuters, she cautioned that the war's duration could impact risk capital in the region.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a 12% spike in crude oil prices, alarming many energy-importing countries. While high global gas stocks may offer some relief, the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs and trade continues to pose significant risks.
Lebanon emerges as a significant concern, with ongoing hostilities impacting its economic stability. The fallout from the conflict could result in a notable economic downturn, adding to the region's already volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
