India’s Resolve: Eliminating Cervical Cancer for Women's Health and Dignity
Union Health Minister J P Nadda reaffirms India's commitment to eliminate cervical cancer, emphasizing women's health as a national priority. The government has implemented a multi-pronged approach, including screening and HPV vaccination, to prevent the disease and uphold the health and dignity of women.
- Country:
- India
India has reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating cervical cancer, as emphasized by Union Health Minister J P Nadda during a recent press briefing. Ensuring women's health and dignity remains a national priority, with a focus on prevention, screening, early detection, and timely treatment of preventable diseases.
Highlighting a pivotal moment in India's public health initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a national HPV vaccination campaign. Targeting 12 million adolescent girls, this campaign underscores India's proactive stance on safeguarding the younger generation's health, utilizing digital platforms for transparency and logistical efficiency.
Significant strides have been made on the global stage as well. WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized ongoing global health challenges and innovation, spotlighting International HPV Awareness Day as a critical reminder of global commitments to eliminating cervical cancer.
ALSO READ
IKEA's Bold Indian Vision: Expansion and Profit by 2028
Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Indian Air Force team begins search ops: Defence Spokesperson.
Middle East Conflict Threatens Indian Pharma Exports
AI Surge: India's Leading Role in Asia's Tech Evolution
Sanju Samson's Blazing 89: India Roars Against England