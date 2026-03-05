India’s Resolve: Eliminating Cervical Cancer for Women's Health and Dignity

India has reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating cervical cancer, as emphasized by Union Health Minister J P Nadda during a recent press briefing. Ensuring women's health and dignity remains a national priority, with a focus on prevention, screening, early detection, and timely treatment of preventable diseases.

Highlighting a pivotal moment in India's public health initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a national HPV vaccination campaign. Targeting 12 million adolescent girls, this campaign underscores India's proactive stance on safeguarding the younger generation's health, utilizing digital platforms for transparency and logistical efficiency.

Significant strides have been made on the global stage as well. WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized ongoing global health challenges and innovation, spotlighting International HPV Awareness Day as a critical reminder of global commitments to eliminating cervical cancer.