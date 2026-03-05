Left Menu

India’s Resolve: Eliminating Cervical Cancer for Women's Health and Dignity

Union Health Minister J P Nadda reaffirms India's commitment to eliminate cervical cancer, emphasizing women's health as a national priority. The government has implemented a multi-pronged approach, including screening and HPV vaccination, to prevent the disease and uphold the health and dignity of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:54 IST
India has reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating cervical cancer, as emphasized by Union Health Minister J P Nadda during a recent press briefing. Ensuring women's health and dignity remains a national priority, with a focus on prevention, screening, early detection, and timely treatment of preventable diseases.

Highlighting a pivotal moment in India's public health initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a national HPV vaccination campaign. Targeting 12 million adolescent girls, this campaign underscores India's proactive stance on safeguarding the younger generation's health, utilizing digital platforms for transparency and logistical efficiency.

Significant strides have been made on the global stage as well. WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized ongoing global health challenges and innovation, spotlighting International HPV Awareness Day as a critical reminder of global commitments to eliminating cervical cancer.

