UK Imposes Study Visa Ban to Curb Asylum Surge

The UK government has announced a stringent new measure, banning study visas for citizens of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan. The decision is in response to a significant rise in asylum applications from these nationals, as part of a comprehensive crackdown on immigration abuses.

The so-called 'emergency brake' is being implemented through an Immigration Rules change and is aimed at halting what has been perceived as exploitation of the UK's visa system. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need to maintain Britain's tradition of offering refuge while preventing abuse of the system.

Official data reveals a 470% surge in asylum claims from these countries between 2021 and 2025. In particular, Afghan nationals on worker visas have outnumbered those issued with visas. The measure is expected to restore order and maintain fiscal responsibility, as asylum support currently costs over £4 billion annually.

