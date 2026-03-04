UK Imposes Study Visa Ban to Curb Asylum Surge
The UK has imposed a study visa ban on Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan due to a significant increase in asylum applications. The move is part of the UK's effort to control its immigration system amid rising asylum claims and the financial burden on taxpayers.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government has announced a stringent new measure, banning study visas for citizens of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan. The decision is in response to a significant rise in asylum applications from these nationals, as part of a comprehensive crackdown on immigration abuses.
The so-called 'emergency brake' is being implemented through an Immigration Rules change and is aimed at halting what has been perceived as exploitation of the UK's visa system. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need to maintain Britain's tradition of offering refuge while preventing abuse of the system.
Official data reveals a 470% surge in asylum claims from these countries between 2021 and 2025. In particular, Afghan nationals on worker visas have outnumbered those issued with visas. The measure is expected to restore order and maintain fiscal responsibility, as asylum support currently costs over £4 billion annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- visa ban
- asylum
- study visa
- immigration
- Shabana Mahmood
- Afghanistan
- Cameroon
- Myanmar
- Sudan
ALSO READ
Border Crisis: Tensions Mount Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Escalating Conflict
Britain's Immigration Clampdown: Visa Restrictions for Key Nations
Tensions Rise as Noem Faces Congress Over Immigration Policies
Kristi Noem Faces Scrutiny for 'Domestic Terrorism' Remarks in Immigration Policy Debate
Controversy Surrounds Noem's Immigration Remarks Amid Political Tension