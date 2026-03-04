Left Menu

UK Imposes Study Visa Ban to Curb Asylum Surge

The UK has imposed a study visa ban on Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan due to a significant increase in asylum applications. The move is part of the UK's effort to control its immigration system amid rising asylum claims and the financial burden on taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:10 IST
UK Imposes Study Visa Ban to Curb Asylum Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced a stringent new measure, banning study visas for citizens of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan. The decision is in response to a significant rise in asylum applications from these nationals, as part of a comprehensive crackdown on immigration abuses.

The so-called 'emergency brake' is being implemented through an Immigration Rules change and is aimed at halting what has been perceived as exploitation of the UK's visa system. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need to maintain Britain's tradition of offering refuge while preventing abuse of the system.

Official data reveals a 470% surge in asylum claims from these countries between 2021 and 2025. In particular, Afghan nationals on worker visas have outnumbered those issued with visas. The measure is expected to restore order and maintain fiscal responsibility, as asylum support currently costs over £4 billion annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

 India
2
Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations

Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations

 India
3
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
4
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026