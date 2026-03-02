New Study Challenges 50-Year-Old Model of Bacterial Gene Regulation, Opening Doors for Antibiotic Innovation

In a breakthrough that overturns a long-standing textbook model of bacterial gene regulation, researchers from the Bose Institute and Rutgers University have demonstrated that a central mechanism believed to govern transcription in bacteria is not universally applicable.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), challenges the nearly five-decade-old “σ (sigma) cycle” model and provides new insights that could reshape microbiology research, antibiotic development, and synthetic biology.

Rethinking the “Sigma Cycle”

For almost 50 years, biology textbooks have described bacterial gene activation through the “sigma cycle.” According to this model, sigma (σ) factors bind to RNA polymerase to initiate transcription—the process by which genetic information is copied from DNA to RNA—and then detach after initiation to allow elongation of the RNA strand.

This model was largely derived from studies of the Escherichia coli σ70 factor, considered the principal transcription initiation factor in that organism.

However, the new research reveals that this mechanism is not universal.

A Different Mechanism in Bacillus subtilis

The research team found that in Bacillus subtilis, the principal transcription factor σA does not dissociate after initiation. Instead, it remains bound to RNA polymerase throughout the transcription process.

Similarly, a modified version of the E. coli σ70 factor—specifically one lacking a region known as 1.1—also remains attached during elongation.

In contrast, the full-length E. coli σ70 factor behaves according to the classical model and is released stochastically during transcription elongation.

“Our work shows that in Bacillus subtilis, the σA factor stays attached to RNA polymerase all the way through the transcription process,” said Dr. Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, corresponding author from the Bose Institute. “This fundamentally changes how we think about bacterial transcription and gene regulation.”

Advanced Techniques Reveal Real-Time Dynamics

To uncover these findings, researchers employed a combination of cutting-edge techniques, including:

Biochemical assays

Chromatin immunoprecipitation

Fluorescence-based imaging

These tools allowed scientists to observe sigma factor behavior in real time, tracking its interaction with transcription complexes at high resolution.

The evidence showed stable association of σA in Bacillus subtilis and the truncated σ70 variant in E. coli, directly contradicting the universal applicability of the sigma cycle concept.

“These findings provide compelling evidence that the long-accepted σ cycle does not apply to all bacteria,” said co-author Aniruddha Tewari of the Bose Institute. “It opens new avenues for understanding bacterial gene regulation and its evolution.”

Implications for Antibiotic Development

The discovery carries significant implications for microbiology and medicine.

Since bacterial transcription is a major target for antibiotic action, understanding the precise mechanics of sigma factor behavior could lead to:

Development of more precise transcription-targeting antibiotics

Design of regulatory inhibitors that block infection mechanisms

Improved strategies to combat antibiotic resistance

If sigma factors behave differently across bacterial species, drugs designed based on the classical E. coli model may not fully capture regulatory dynamics in other pathogens.

Opportunities in Biotechnology and Synthetic Biology

Beyond medical applications, the findings could also enhance bioengineering efforts. A deeper understanding of transcription control mechanisms may enable scientists to design microorganisms that more efficiently produce:

Biofuels

Biodegradable plastics

Industrial enzymes

Therapeutic compounds

By manipulating sigma factor behavior, researchers may be able to fine-tune gene expression systems for higher productivity and stability.

Broader Impact on Evolutionary Biology

The study also raises fundamental questions about the evolution of bacterial gene regulation. If the sigma cycle is not universal, it suggests that transcription mechanisms have diversified across bacterial lineages, potentially adapting to different ecological niches and stress environments.

This insight could reshape comparative genomics and evolutionary biology studies that rely on generalized transcription models.

Collaborative International Research

The study was conducted by researchers from the Bose Institute, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, in collaboration with Rutgers University, USA.

Authors include Aniruddha Tewari, Shreya Sengupta, Soumya Mukherjee, Nilanjana Hazra (Bose Institute), and Yon W. Ebright, Richard H. Ebright, and Jayanta Mukhopadhyay (Rutgers University).

The full publication is available in PNAS (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2503801122).

A Shift in Molecular Biology Paradigms

By overturning a model that has stood for nearly half a century, the research highlights the importance of revisiting foundational biological assumptions with modern experimental tools.

The findings not only revise a central narrative in molecular biology but also open new pathways for targeted therapeutics, improved industrial microbiology, and a deeper understanding of bacterial evolution.