India's First Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana Prepares for Final Journey

In a groundbreaking decision, Harish Rana becomes the first individual in India to be permitted passive euthanasia. The 31-year-old, who has been in a coma since a tragic fall in 2013, is set to embark on his final journey.

Rana's family is preparing for a solemn farewell, accompanied by meditative chants and emotional rituals at their home in Ghaziabad. The Supreme Court's landmark ruling directed AIIMS-Delhi to ensure a dignified withdrawal of life support through a tailored plan.

In a touching scene, relatives prayed while a Brahma Kumari member gently placed a 'tilak' on Harish's forehead, whispering words of forgiveness. The exact process details remain unclear, but the family's resolve remains steadfast as they honor Harish's memory.