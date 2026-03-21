Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: A New Medical College and Hospital Network

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of a Rs 563-crore medical college in Malerkotla on Saturday, intended to broaden health care access through a network of hospitals.

Mann, addressing attendees at a festive Eid-ul-Fitr event, encouraged families to join the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, ensuring cashless treatments up to Rs 10 lakh as part of the government's health initiative.

The medical college, benefiting from a 25-acre land transfer, will feature 100 MBBS seats and a 150-bed ESI hospital, bolstering the region's medical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)