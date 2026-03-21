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Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: A New Medical College and Hospital Network

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 563-crore medical college with 100 MBBS seats in Malerkotla on Eid-ul-Fitr. The initiative aims to expand healthcare access, complementing a network of hospitals. Mann also encouraged enrolment in the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna for cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malerkotla(Pb) | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST
Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: A New Medical College and Hospital Network
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of a Rs 563-crore medical college in Malerkotla on Saturday, intended to broaden health care access through a network of hospitals.

Mann, addressing attendees at a festive Eid-ul-Fitr event, encouraged families to join the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, ensuring cashless treatments up to Rs 10 lakh as part of the government's health initiative.

The medical college, benefiting from a 25-acre land transfer, will feature 100 MBBS seats and a 150-bed ESI hospital, bolstering the region's medical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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