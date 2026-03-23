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Leadership Shake-Up at SCB Medical College Hospital Following Tragic Fire

In response to a deadly fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack last week, the Odisha government has initiated key personnel changes, including transferring principals and superintendents. This move aims to strengthen management and address concerns following the incident that resulted in the loss of 12 patients' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:33 IST
Leadership Shake-Up at SCB Medical College Hospital Following Tragic Fire
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragic fire that claimed the lives of at least 12 patients at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, a significant reshuffle has been enacted within the institution's leadership. The Odisha government announced the transfer of key personnel to enhance management and prevent future incidents.

Prof (Dr) Prativa Panda, previously the Dean and Principal of PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, has taken over as the new Dean and Principal of SCB MCH. This change is accompanied by Prof (Dr) Lucy Das moving to a professorship in the Department of Cardiothoric and Vascular Surgery at the same institution.

New appointments also see Dr Jyotish Chandra Choudhury as the Superintendent of SCB MCH, while Dr Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra assumes the role of Dean and Principal at PRM Medical College. These strategic moves are part of the government's response to ensure improved safety and management standards in hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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