Odisha Assembly Uproar: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Amid Hospital Fire Tragedy

The Odisha Assembly witnessed a turbulent session as it was interrupted for the fifth consecutive day over demands for Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation. Opposition BJD and Congress legislators have held him accountable following the tragic death of 12 patients in a fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on March 16.

The Assembly descended into chaos as members brandished placards and raised slogans, impeding the proceedings. Speaker Surama Padhy attempted to allow responses from Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Health Minister Mahaling; however, their statements were drowned out in the commotion, leading to multiple suspensions of the session.

The tragedy at the hospital has triggered significant backlash, with accusations of negligence and inadequate accountability measures by the government. While some officials were suspended and transferred, opposition leaders labeled these as cosmetic actions, arguing for comprehensive accountability and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)