India Ensures Robust Supply of Rabies Vaccines: No Shortage, Only Surplus

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, on Tuesday, dispelled concerns over the availability of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) and Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) in India, highlighting that the supply significantly surpasses the domestic demand.

Responding to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda underscored the adequacy of RIG and ARV stocks, supported by a real-time tracking system to maintain supply levels. He additionally confirmed that no halt on vaccine exports is needed due to India's annual production capacity of 8.17 crore ARV vials and 1.77 crore RIG vials.

With only 58 lakh annual cases of animal bites, including 47 lakh from dog bites, the surplus allows continued exports. The responsibility of managing supply and distribution falls on state governments under the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP), which is part of the National Health Mission's decentralised funding initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)