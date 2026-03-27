India has sufficient reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers, no need for panic: Union Minister J P Nadda in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:39 IST
India has sufficient reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers, no need for panic: Union Minister J P Nadda in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- India
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- J P Nadda
- Lok Sabha
- farming
- agriculture
- reserves
- panic
- supply
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