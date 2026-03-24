Delhi's Bold Move: Enhancing Firefighting Infrastructure to Save Lives
The Delhi government increased the fire department budget to Rs 674 crore for 2026-27, focusing on infrastructure improvements and machinery upgrades. This move aims to address challenges posed by narrow lanes and unauthorized colonies, enhancing firefighting capabilities and safety across the national capital.
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The Delhi government has announced a significant budget increase for the city's fire department, raising it to Rs 674 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. This is a substantial rise from the current allocation of Rs 530 crore.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the need for improved fire safety infrastructure in a city frequently plagued by devastating fire incidents. Addressing the recent tragic Palam fire, which claimed nine lives, she highlighted the challenges posed by narrow lanes and unauthorized colonies.
To combat these challenges, the budget includes Rs 50 crore for constructing new fire stations, along with modernizing existing services. The aim is to enhance response times, upgrade machinery, and ensure a safer environment for Delhi's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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