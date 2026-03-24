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India's Unified Response to West Asia Crisis

The Indian government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis in West Asia, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unity and strategy to address the global energy crisis resulting from the Iran-Israel-US conflict. The Congress criticized Modi's address as self-promotional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:42 IST
India's Unified Response to West Asia Crisis
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The Indian government's response to the West Asia crisis is gaining momentum, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convenes an all-party meeting. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier addressed Parliament, emphasizing the need for a coherent strategy to handle the crisis's impact on energy and supply chains.

With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to preside and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected to participate, the meeting marks a crucial step in formulating a unified national response. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of solidarity and readiness, drawing parallels to the nation's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi warned against the exploitation of the crisis through black marketing, while highlighting India's ongoing efforts to secure energy supplies. Meanwhile, the Congress party expressed disapproval, criticizing Modi's statements as mere self-praise without substantial action. India's strategy is particularly critical, with millions of Indians living in the Gulf and contributing significantly to maritime commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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