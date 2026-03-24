Revolutionizing Healthcare: QCIL Expands Robotic Surgery Across India

Quality Care India (QCIL) has announced a strategic partnership with Intuitive to extend robotic-assisted surgeries throughout its hospital network, including CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH, and Evercare Hospitals.

The collaboration focuses on equipping teams with the competency to deliver cutting-edge minimally invasive care in tier II and III markets. QCIL's Managing Director, Varun Khanna, emphasized the importance of bringing advanced care closer to more patients.

Intuitive will provide comprehensive training and support to ensure consistency and scalability in surgical procedures. Intuitive India's VP, Rohitt Mahajan, expressed enthusiasm about increasing access to advanced care for faster patient recoveries.