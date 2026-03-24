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Mizoram's Battle Against Tuberculosis: Aiming for TB-Free Villages

Mizoram reported 145 TB deaths and 2,275 new cases over the past year. Efforts are underway to establish 'TB-Free Villages'. Aizawl saw the highest cases, while initiatives aim to curb the spread. The health minister emphasized early detection as crucial to stopping transmission, marking World TB Day with this message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:35 IST
Mizoram's Battle Against Tuberculosis: Aiming for TB-Free Villages
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Over the past year, Mizoram has recorded 145 deaths and 2,275 new cases of tuberculosis, according to statistics from the state Health Department released Tuesday. The data reveals a worrying distribution of these cases, with 1,569 cases identified in Aizawl, the district with the highest incidence. Lunglei and Kolasib follow with 155 and 138 cases, respectively.

Efforts to combat this public health issue have led to the development of the 'TB Free Village' initiative, where 150 villages across Mizoram are in the running to be declared free of tuberculosis. Among these, 74 villages have reached this status for one year, 58 for two years, and 18 for three consecutive years. The state has focused more on early detection to prevent transmission, as highlighted during World TB Day observations.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii praised the collaboration between government bodies, churches, and local communities for the emergence of 'TB-free villages'. She stressed the importance of immediate testing and treatment for suspected cases, as timely intervention is crucial in eradicating the disease and preventing its further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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