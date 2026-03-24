Mizoram's Battle Against Tuberculosis: Aiming for TB-Free Villages

Over the past year, Mizoram has recorded 145 deaths and 2,275 new cases of tuberculosis, according to statistics from the state Health Department released Tuesday. The data reveals a worrying distribution of these cases, with 1,569 cases identified in Aizawl, the district with the highest incidence. Lunglei and Kolasib follow with 155 and 138 cases, respectively.

Efforts to combat this public health issue have led to the development of the 'TB Free Village' initiative, where 150 villages across Mizoram are in the running to be declared free of tuberculosis. Among these, 74 villages have reached this status for one year, 58 for two years, and 18 for three consecutive years. The state has focused more on early detection to prevent transmission, as highlighted during World TB Day observations.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii praised the collaboration between government bodies, churches, and local communities for the emergence of 'TB-free villages'. She stressed the importance of immediate testing and treatment for suspected cases, as timely intervention is crucial in eradicating the disease and preventing its further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)