India's Renewed Pledge: 'Yes! We Can End TB' on World TB Day 2026
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will observe World TB Day 2026 on March 24, highlighting India's strides in eliminating tuberculosis. The event will include the launch of initiatives like 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and emphasize the nation's resolve to achieve a TB-free India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is gearing up to commemorate World TB Day 2026 with a national-level event at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, on March 24. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will lead the proceedings, according to a release. This event will spotlight India's accelerated efforts to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB), aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat.
Key highlights of the day include the inauguration of the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan - 100 Days Campaign' and the launch of the TB Mukt Bharat App, alongside the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative. These initiatives aim to enhance case detection, improve treatment compliance, and bolster the delivery of TB services, particularly in regions with high disease prevalence. These measures resonate with the World TB Day 2026 theme, 'Yes! We Can End TB!', reflecting India's renewed dedication to escalating the battle against TB.
Notable attendees will include Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and other senior health advisers and community leaders. This observance will emphasize India's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals concerning TB elimination, bolstering multi-sectoral collaboration and adopting evidence-based approaches to ensure TB's eradication as a public health menace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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