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Pioneering Global Study: Ayurveda Boosts Modern TB Treatment

India launched a global clinical study to assess Ayurveda's effectiveness as an adjunct to modern TB treatments. Enrolling 1,250 TB patients, the study focuses on nutrition, immunity, and recovery. India's rich Ayurvedic heritage may support TB elimination efforts, addressing ongoing patient issues like weakness and weight loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST
Pioneering Global Study: Ayurveda Boosts Modern TB Treatment
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India has embarked on a groundbreaking global clinical study aimed at evaluating the efficacy of traditional Ayurveda in complementing modern tuberculosis (TB) treatments. The initiative is pioneering in its scope, focusing on enrolling 1,250 newly diagnosed TB patients across eight institutions.

The study aims to assess important factors such as body weight, nutritional outcomes, disease progression, quality of life, safety, and tolerability. Speaking at the launch, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that even after successful treatment, many TB patients continue to grapple with issues like weakness, weight loss, and compromised quality of life, emphasizing the need for supplementary therapies.

India's rich heritage of Ayurveda is seen as offering unique interventions for improving nutrition and immunity. This ambitious study aligns with India's commitment under the National TB Elimination Programme, and reflects significant progress in reducing TB incidence since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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