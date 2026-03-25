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Avian Influenza Outbreak Hits Chhattisgarh Poultry Farm

An outbreak of bird flu at a state-run poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has resulted in the death of around 4,400 chickens. Authorities have declared infected and surveillance zones, initiated containment measures and are closely monitoring health of workers and poultry sales to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-03-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 08:13 IST
Avian Influenza Outbreak Hits Chhattisgarh Poultry Farm
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The Chhattisgarh government is grappling with a bird flu outbreak at a state-run poultry farm in Bilaspur district, which has claimed the lives of over 4,400 chickens, according to veterinary officials.

Authorities have marked a one-kilometre 'infected zone' and a 10-kilometre 'surveillance zone' around the affected area. Measures include culling, safe disposal, and movement bans within these zones. Compensation is being arranged for poultry owners whose birds are culled.

The district administration emphasizes the need for public cooperation to control the spread and urges citizens not to engage in rumor-mongering. No human cases have been reported, but health monitoring and antiviral provisions are in place for farm workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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