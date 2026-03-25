Lupin Ltd Secures Tentative USFDA Nod for Generic Pitolisant Tablets

Lupin Ltd has announced receiving tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Pitolisant tablets. This medication is targeted at treating excessive daytime sleepiness, a common issue affecting many individuals.

The FDA's tentative approval encompasses the abbreviated new drug application for Pitolisant Tablets, with available strengths of 4.45mg and 17.8mg. This important development marks a strategic advancement for Lupin, allowing it to expand its portfolio of sleep disorder treatments.

Manufacturing of the newly approved generic medication will take place at Lupin's advanced facility located in Nagpur, India. This step further underscores India's growing significance in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and reinforces Lupin's role as a key player in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)