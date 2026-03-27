Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds
Britain has updated its guidelines on children's screen time, recommending no screens for under-2s and up to an hour for 2- to 5-year-olds. The move is part of a broader global effort, as countries like France and the Netherlands introduce age-verification rules to safeguard children's online activities.
The British government has updated its guidance on managing children's screen time, urging parents to restrict screen exposure for young children. The new advice recommends no screen time for children under two and limits it to one hour per day for those aged two to five.
This initiative is a part of a global effort to mitigate risks associated with children's digital use, as countries such as France, Denmark, and the Netherlands are also implementing stricter age-verification protocols citing concerns over mental-health risks and cyberbullying.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizes the necessity of these guidelines to assist parents amidst a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The guidelines also caution against fast-paced and AI-powered content, advocating for slow-paced, educational media in collaboration with caregivers to encourage language and social skills development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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